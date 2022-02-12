Every Drop Counts! Donate Your blood and Save a Life



Eutaw, AL- We are pleased to announce that Greene County Health System is

partnering with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to host a community blood drive.

We are in the middle of a critical blood shortage. LifeSouth has a critically low supply of blood statewide when you consider all blood types. They have no O negative blood! We do not need to tell you how devastating this could become for our hospitals and patients.

It is easy to think that someone else will fill the need, but when more than 42,000 blood donations are needed every day, every donation ensures that when someone in our community needs blood, we will have some to give them. 15 minutes in the donation chair matters to your community.

Greene County Health System will host a Blood Drive on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 9:00a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Register online at: https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/754926 or for more information call Andrea Woods, Marketing Coordinator at 205-372-3388.

Save a life by committing today: to donate yourself, to ask your friends, colleagues, and loved ones to donate with you. There is no better feeling than knowing your blood donation gave someone a second chance at life.

