KeUndra Cox seeks District 72 State Representative seat

My name is Ke’Undra Cox, I am from Eutaw, Alabama. And I am honored to announced that I am running for the office of State Representative for Alabama 72nd House District. I have always had a desire to serve the people . As early as I can remember, I was eager to do my part to help in any way I could. When I was a young boy, I proudly joined the boy scouts. I took pride in serving my community. When I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to enter a career that would allow me to continue to serve the people. So, in 2018, I enlisted in the United States Air Force Reserve. I raised my right hand, and I swore an oath to the Constitution and to the American people that I would protect and serve this great nation.

As a airman, I learned the important of service before self. I learned that real leadership is not about personal gain, but is about the greater good of the people you serve. And now I want to serve the people of District 72. I want to be the type of person that the people can trust. I want them know that they can always rely on me . I will remind engaged not just during election time but every single day. Our people deserve better. And now is the time for us to unite, and fight for a better future. Together we will succeed.

I am asking for your vote in the 2022 General Election on November 8. My allegiance is not to a political party, but to the people of District 72.

