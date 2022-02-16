As of February 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,267, 907 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(17,524) more than last week with 17,749 deaths (342) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,825 confirmed cases, (55) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,469 cases with 45 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,595 cases with 97 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and lvaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

