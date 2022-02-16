As of February 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 1,267, 907 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(17,524) more than last week with 17,749 deaths (342) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1,825 confirmed cases, (55) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths
Sumter Co. had 2,469 cases with 45 deaths
Hale Co. had 4,595 cases with 97 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and lvaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.