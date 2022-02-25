As of February 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,275,355 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(7,448) more than last week with 18,007 deaths (258) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,848 confirmed cases, (23) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,526 cases with 45 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,655 cases with 98 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

