As of February 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 1,275,355 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(7,448) more than last week with 18,007 deaths (258) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1,848 confirmed cases, (23) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths
Sumter Co. had 2,526 cases with 45 deaths
Hale Co. had 4,655 cases with 98 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.