As of March 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 1,291,561 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(2,334) more than last week with 19, 093 deaths (150) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1,863 confirmed cases, (3) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths
Sumter Co. had 2,567 cases with 48 deaths
Hale Co. had 4,687 cases with 103 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.