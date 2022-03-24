As of March 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,291,561 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(2,334) more than last week with 19, 093 deaths (150) more

than last week)



Greene County had 1,863 confirmed cases, (3) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,567 cases with 48 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,687 cases with 103 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

