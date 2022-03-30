Sheriff Jonathan Benison seeks re-election to office



Friends, family, and neighbors, let me start by acknowledging how trying the last couple of years has been for so many of us fighting through this pandemic and everything that has come with it. My team and I have been on the front-line and working behind the scenes: giving personal protective equipment to those without, escorting funeral services for our citizens that fell victim to COVID-19, and putting stringent protocols in place to ensure the safety of deputies, staff, inmates, and the overall public while we continued to serve and protect.

In 1982, I began my law enforcement career. I have worked as a Deputy right here in Greene County and went on to serve 24 years as an Alabama State Trooper before I was elected by the great citizens of Greene County to become your Sheriff in June 2010. I was officially appointed by the Governor to begin my term in December 2010. I am as proud and honored to be your Sheriff today as when I first swore the oath in front of friends and family.

During my tenure, I have invested tremendously in the Sheriff’s office and Jail Annex, implemented community programs and participated in large-scale law enforcement efforts aimed at lowering crime and keeping the citizens in our communities safe. For me, serving and protecting is first and foremost; however, as Sheriff, I am also tasked with promulgating the rules and regulations of the operation of electronic bingo through Amendment 743, which was voted upon by the citizens of Greene County. With much transparency, millions of dollars have been dispersed to the benefit of the municipalities of Boligee, Union, Eutaw and Forkland, the Greene County Hospital, Greene County Board of Education, Greene County Commission, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and numerous other sub-charities and local organizations.

With everything that has happened lately, I know that life has been a series of non-stop decisions, a lot of which have been the hardest we have ever been faced with, but I am asking you to make another decision, a decision for yourself, a decision for your family, a decision for the future safety and well-being of our home, Greene County. I am asking you to head out to the polls on May 24th and make the decision to keep your sheriff! Vote Jonathan “Joe” Benison as Sheriff of Greene County. God bless us all.

