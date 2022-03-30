As of March 27, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,292,508 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(947) more than last week with 19,210 deaths (117) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,866 confirmed cases, (3) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,570 cases with 49 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,697 cases with 104 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

