As of April 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,295,468 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(2,960) more than last week with 19,290 deaths (80) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,868 confirmed cases, (2) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,574 cases with 50 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,708 cases with 105 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

