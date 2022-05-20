As of May 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,304,710 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(1,965) more than last week with 19,628 deaths (27) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,877 confirmed cases, (2) more cases than last week), with 49 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,594 cases with 51 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,741 cases with 106 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

