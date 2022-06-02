As of May 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,312, 437 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(5,146) more than last week with 19,658 deaths (17) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,882 confirmed cases, 5 more cases than last week), with 49 deaths

Sumter Co. had 2,614 cases with 52 deaths

Hale Co. had 4,793 cases with 106 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

