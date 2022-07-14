Greene County Commission handles many financial matters; adjusted meeting time

At its regular meeting on Monday, July 11, 2022, the Greene County Commission handled numerous financial and budgetary matters. All five members were present.

The Commission approved an ABC liquor license for Kim’s Lounge and Kitchen in Union, Alabama and approved a new type of license from the State ABC Board.

The Commission changed the time of its regular meeting from 3:30 PM to 4:45 PM on the second Monday of each month. The later time was set to accommodate commissioners and the public.

The Commission agreed to approve a request from the Historical Commission and the Industrial Board to repair the roof on the clerk’s building on the old Courthouse Square, across the street from the William M. Branch Courthouse. The Historical Commission will provide the funds but wanted to be sure the County Commission was in accord with repairing one of the oldest buildings on the square.

The Commission agreed to purchase a Silverado 3500 pickup truck for $42,000, a dump truck body at $30,000 for the Highway Department, as well as spending $6,000 to update the conference room in the Courthouse.

These expenditures will be made from the Capital Improvements Fund.

A request from the Society of Folk Arts and Culture, for opening and staffing the restrooms in the Courthouse for the Black Belt Folk Roots Festival on August 27 and 28, was approved.

The Commission reviewed and approved a financial report showing that at the end of June, the Commission had $8.1 million in deposits in various accounts at Citizens Trust Bank, $5.7 million in accounts in Merchants and Farmers Bank, for a total of $13.9 million. There were also bond sinking funds of $1.1 million in Merchants and Farmers and Robertsons Bank.

The financial report also showed $899,611 in claims paid, including payrolls, and an another $89,681 in automatic electronic claims, for the month of June 2022.

In other actions, the Greene County Commission:

• Approved $86,410 proposal for surveying and engineering for bridge replacement on CR220 over Brush Creek.

• Renewed the employee health and hospitalization insurance plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

• Approved advertising for a Solid Waste worker and the employment of a maintenance worker and equipment operator.

• Declared surplus five items including three trucks, a bulldozer and a superpac roller.

•Agreed to establish a relationship with Labor Finders to assist in hiring temporary workers when needed.

• Submitted a counter proposal to the City of Eutaw for paving Choctaw Road which is partially owned by the city with the remaining portion owned by the county. The agreement specifies the way the city will reimburse the county for its portion of the work.

• Tabled items related to appointments to various county boards; a request by Mercy and Grace to purchase ten acres on Choctaw Road for development of assisting living units for the elderly; and the conversion of CR 78 for 3.8 miles and CR 138 for 1 mile to dirt roads.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

