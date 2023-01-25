Newswire: Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee 2023: Now more than ever!





Selma, AL – So many people are calling and asking, ‘Will we still have The Bridge Crossing Jubilee in March?’” said Hank Sanders. My response is: “Yes. Now more than ever!”



Faya Rose Toure, Founder and National Coordinator of The Bridge Crossing Jubilee said: “The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is needed every year. But in light of the massive devastation in Selma, it is needed now more than ever. The Bridge Crossing Jubilee 2023 is an opportunity to not just build back Selma but to build the Beloved Community in Selma.”



Sanders said: “Every year tens of thousands of people come from across the country and across the world to participate in the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee. They come on a spiritual journey. They get revived spiritually. They share with others from across the country and world. But they do not leave anything behind in Selma. This year, we are asking folks to come and be spiritually revived and to share with one another but to continue to do something to help build the Beloved Community in Selma.”



“It is not enough to build Selma back as it was. This is an opportunity to build Selma into the Beloved Community that those Foot Soldiers on the Bridge risked their lives to build,” said Toure. We are asking all organizations in and out of Selma to develop their own initiatives consistent with the Selma of justice, fairness and prosperity. The 2023 Bridge Crossing Jubilee – Now More Than Ever!” said Toure.



Dallas County Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn said: “We need all the help we can get to overcome the devastation wrought by this tornado. We need as many people as possible to come to Selma during The Bridge Cross Jubilee to see the devastation so that they can help.”



Dr James Mitchell, Chairman of the Selma to Montgomery March Commemoration Foundation, said: “Many national leaders and other national personalities have been invited to the 2023 Jubilee, and we expect so many of them to come because they come every year but also because of the devastation in Selma. In fact, we expect more people to come this year than usual, and that has been many tens of thousands each year. Also, the Annual Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast will be back in the WCCS gym this year.”



Dr. Margaret Hardy, Jubilee Board Member, said: “I and others are making donations in the name of The Bridge Crossing Jubilee to help those in crisis in Selma as a result of the tornado devastation.” Members of the Selma-to-Montgomery March Foundation and the Bridge Crossing Jubilee and other leaders held a press conference today at 11:00 a.m. on the Selma side of the Foot of the Bridge concerning a very special Bridge Crossing Jubilee in light of the devastating tornado that hit Selma. The new theme in the aftermath of the tornado devastation in Selma is “The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee 2023 – Now More Than Ever.”

For more information, contact: Hank Sanders (334) 782-1651 and Hank23Sanders@gmail.com

