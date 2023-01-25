As of January 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,602,891 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(15,667) more than last report, with 20,846 deaths (70) more

than last report.

Greene County had 2,240 confirmed cases, 21 more cases than last report), with 53 deaths

Sumter Co. had 3,083 cases with 55 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,615 cases with 110 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; including the new bivalent booster for Omicron variants. Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142;

ages 5 and up.

