Team effort makes Mantua Storm Shelter accessible

Posted on by

Shown above are County Commissioner (District 1), Garria Spencer, and Fred Hughes of the Mantua Volunteer Fire Department reviewing the construction that solved the problem of a ditch hindering access to the storm shelter.

Materials and labor for the project were provided by the Greene County Commission, Mantua Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County Sheriff, Jonathan Benison.

A conduit pipe was placed in the ditch and a road way concreted over the ditch. “Now our shelter is wheelchair accessible and that,’ solved our greatest concern,” stated Hughes.

Leave a Reply