School Board approves FY 2024 budget in excess of $20 million including remaining $5 million in ESSER funds

The Greene County Board of Education met at its Central Office for its scheduled Budget Hearing #2, on Monday September 11, 2023, at 3:00 pm, which was followed by a special call board session at 4:00 pm. The Budget Hearing #2 provided FY 2023 Wrap-Up, Investments, Key Factors Affecting Budget Process and FY 2024 Budget Objectives and Highlights. The FY 2023 Wrap-Up indicated the supplemental appropriations funded totaled $935,656. Investments balance, as of September 30, 2022, was $2,369,225.75 at a 0.10% rate, however, CSFO Marquita Lennon indicated a new rate of 5% on investments has been negotiated for FY 2024.

The board’s proposed budget revenues for FY 2024, including the remaining the $5 million in ESSER III Funds, (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) total $20,405,939. Expenditures are indicated at $20,308,588.14, with a projected FY 2024 ending General Fund Balance of $4,746,747.09. The FY 2024 budget components reflect State Funds at 36% – $7,357,509; Federal Funds at 37% – $7,564,055 and Local Funds at 27% – $5,484,375. ESSER III Funds must be obligated by September 30, 2024.

Budgetary Highlights include the following:

* The System’s Average Daily Membership decreased by 30.65 (Pre-School class counts not included in the ADM); Funded teacher units decreased by 2.07; Foundation Program net increase by $140,631; Transportation funding increase by $46,041; Capitol funding decreased by $5,853; Millage local match increased by $249,870. (CSFO noted that the State Department will contribute $99,148 which can be applied to millage match).

* The system has 161 employees this year, a decrease of 3 from prior year. Current school enrollment is 858 students: Eutaw Primary – 271; Robert Brown Middle – 333; Greene County High – 254. The Budget #2 Report stated the following: “Out of the $1.82 million of local salaries budgeted, approximately $800,000 is budgeted for teacher salaries and benefits over the number of units that we have earned. This is equivalent to 10.96 (11) teachers…the system must streamline and operate within our earned units, due to ending of ESSER III Funds and possible reduction in gaming funds.” As of now the Greene County Board of Education is not receiving gaming funds.

* Major local funding for the system includes County Ad Valorem at $695,000; 4 Act 1999 at $600,000; Sales tax 2% at $500,000; Motor vehicles at $35,000; Helping Schools at $4,000;

Indirect Cost at $392,000. Totaling $2,261,000.

* The CSFO noted that plans are already in process for streamlining FY 2025 Budget.

Board’s Special Call Meeting

In its special call meeting, the school board approved the following personnel items recommended by Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones.

•Retroactively placing Ms. Barbara Martin on the salary matrix as Instructional Coordinator as of 8/29/2023 according to education and years of experience.

Administrative items approved by the board are the following:

*Approve Annual Budget for Fiscal Year October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024.

*Lowest bid in the amount of $824,500 from Stateline Mechanical LLC to provide HVAC equipment for the Robert Brown Middle School HVAC project.

* Educational Consultant Agreement between Dr. Lucretia Prince and Greene County Board of Education for consulting and coaching services for building administrators.

* Deposit of $50,000 to Synovus Bank CD.

*Contract between Greene County Board of Education and Greene County Sheriff Department for Resource Offices for the 2023 – 2024 school year.

