Newswire: Crowded race for new 2nd. Congressional District settles at 21

Alabama Congressional Districts

By: Jacob Holmes, Alabama Political Reporter

The field of candidates is set for what will be a hotly contested race for Alabama’s newly drawn Second Congressional District. By the end of the day Friday, 21 candidates had qualified in the district that is expected to lean Democratic.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the 13 Democratic candidates were:

James Averhart, a retired U.S. Marine and former 2020 congressional candidate;

Rep. Napoleon Bracy, Jr., D-Prichard;

Sen. Merika Coleman, D- Pleasant Grove;

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville;

Shomari Figures, a former deputy chief of staff to the U.S. attorney general and the son of Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile;

Brian Gary;

Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham;

Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika;

Phyllis Harvey-Hall, an education consultant and 2020 and 2022 congressional candidate;

Willie J. Lenard;

Vimal Patel;

Larry Darnell Simpson;

Darryl Sinkfield.

Eight (8) Republicans qualified for the seat:

Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Atmore;

former Sen. Dick Brewbaker, R-Pike Road;

Caroleene Dobson;

Karla M. DuPriest;

Wallace Gilberry, former University of Alabama and NFL player;

Hampton Harris;

Stacey T. Shepperson;

Belinda Thomas, Newton City Council member.

The end of qualifying was closely watched Friday as major candidates such as Coleman finally formally announced her campaign, while Democrat State Sen. Kirk Hatcher, one of the few candidates to actually reside in the district, announced he had decided to pull out of the race.

The new 2nd Alabama Congressional District runs across the sate from east to west, including: Russell, Bullock, Barbour, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, Butler, Conecha, Monroe, Washington and parts of Clarke and Mobile counties.

