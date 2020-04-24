School board holds virtual meeting, superintendent gives update on academics and food distribution

The Greene County Board of Education held a virtual meeting, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Monday, April 20, 2020. Board members Carol Zippert, Kashaya Cockrell, Carrie Dancy, Leo Branch and William Morgan were participants including Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones, Attorney Hank Sanders, CSFO LaVonda Blair and central office staff, Sara Hall and Makane Morrow.

The board minutes of February 18 and the emergency meeting on March 19 were approved with necessary corrections.

A key element of Superintendent Jones’ report was an update on the various school activities affected by COVID-19. Dr. Jones reported that the Child Nutrition Program (CNP) staff continues to prepare meals for pick-up. He noted that the maintenance department, administrators, central office staff and other volunteers have been of great assistance to the CNP staff.

Meals pick-up have been limited to once per week as a safety measure for staff and community, however, the school system continues to provide the same number of meals per week per child. The superintendent stated that between March 23 and April 17, 38,534 meals were delivered.

According to Dr. Jones, educational packets are delivered to each student with some students getting the lessons electronically and others, not having devices and internet access, receiving their materials in hard copy. He stated that teachers are instructed to communicate with students on a regular basis and to document all contacts. The superintendent meets virtually each week with his administrative staff.

Jones noted that the school system is in the process of securing additional devices, such as tablets, for students use. “The school system will continue to utilize electronic devices in conducting students educational program, beyond this pandemic crisis,” he said.

The superintendent reported that the maintenance department is still caring for the grounds and equipment. In efforts to keep the school facilities sanitized, mist sprays are used and sanitation stations are set up for classrooms and hallways.

The board approved the following personnel items recommended by the superintendent.

*Family medical leave for Felecia Davis, effective February 28, 2020 – May 25, 2020.

*Retirement of Rosie Davis and Linda Underwood, CNP Eutaw Primary School, effective June 1, 2020.

*Supplemental employment of Siegfried Williams, Choir Director, Greene County High School, for 2019-2020 school term.

*Non-Renewals: Sandra Artis, Pre-K teacher, Eutaw Primary School; Chardell Fredd, 7&8th grade teacher, Robert Brown Middle School; and Latausha Tinker-Mitchell, 5th grade science teacher, Robert Brown Middle School.

The board approved the following administrative services recommended by the superintendent.

*Hiring a company to replace roof at central office.

*Settlement agreement for Special Education Student, Robert Brown Middle School.

*Greene County Board of Education Organizational Chart.

*Greene County Schools Calendar for 2020-2021 School year.

*Budget Amendments.

*Payment of bills, claims and payroll.

The CSFO LaVonda Blair presented the financial reports for January and February. The financial snapshot for January included the following: General Fund Balance totaled $2,853,365.21 (reconciles with the Summary Cash Report); Check Register Accountability Report – $271,840.76 (total checks written for the period); Payroll Register – $841,714.73; Combined Fund Balance – $5,244,001.59. Local revenue totaled $2,094,621.60 (December and January).

Financial snapshot for February included the following: General Fund Balance totaled $2,630,649.43 (reconciles with Summary Cash Report); Check Register Accountability Report – $293,831.01 ( total checks written for the period); Payroll Register – $841,864.72; Combined Fund Balance – $5,171,697.17. Local revenue totaled $169,259.01.

CSFO Blair noted that the system is experiencing a delay in revenue stream, a decrease in sales tax and a stoppage in bingo income. She stated that all full time staff will continue to be paid and bills are paid on a timely basis. Blair noted that the budget adjustment before the board relate to $145,000 carryover in Title I and new revenue in various grants.

Attorney Hank Sanders reported generally on various legal matters pending before the board, indicating that several hearing dates have been extended due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The board approved hiring Attorney Robert Turner, Jr. to represent Superintendent Jones at the scheduled hearing for Joe N. Webb.

