As of July 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM (according to Alabama Political Reporter) Alabama had 551, 298 confirmed cases of coronavirus, (315) more than last week with 11,358 deaths (6) more than last week)

Greene County had 938 confirmed cases, (1 more cases than last week),with 35 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,062 cases with 32 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,273 cases with 78 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

