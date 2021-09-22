As of September 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 775,531 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(21,289) more than last week with 13,460 deaths (742) more

than last week)



Greene County had 1,198 confirmed cases, (21 more cases than last week), with 42 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,238 cases with 35 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,877 cases with 81 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

