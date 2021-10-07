As of October 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 801,428 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(8,796) more than last week with 14,471 deaths (316) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,231 confirmed cases, (10 more cases than last week), with 44 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,256 cases with 37 deaths

Hale Co. had 2,948 cases with 86 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has Johnson and Johnson, one dose vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

