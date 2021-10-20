As of October 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 815,989 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(6,504) more than last week with 15,311 deaths (442) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,262 confirmed cases, (19 more cases than last week), with 44 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,320 cases with 38 deaths

Hale Co. had 3,106 cases with 88 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

