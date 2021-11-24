As of November 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 841,483 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(1,530) more than last week with 16,043 deaths (62) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1,297 confirmed cases, (4 more cases than last week), with 45 deaths
Sumter Co. had 1,368 cases with 40 deaths
Hale Co. had 3,161 cases with 89 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.