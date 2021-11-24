As of November 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 841,483 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(1,530) more than last week with 16,043 deaths (62) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,297 confirmed cases, (4 more cases than last week), with 45 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,368 cases with 40 deaths

Hale Co. had 3,161 cases with 89 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

