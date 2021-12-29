As of December 28, 2021, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 874,332 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(15,936) more than last week with 16,436 deaths (83) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,331 confirmed cases, (18 more cases than last week), with 45 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,422 cases with 42 deaths

Hale Co. had 3,253 cases with 91 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

