School Board hears implementation of Alabama Literacy Act at Eutaw Primary; hires assistant principals for GCHS and RBMS

Principal Brittany Harris describes reading programs at Eutaw Primary School

At the Greene County Board of Education meeting, held Monday, January 24, 2022, Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones introduced Ms. Brittany Harris, Principal at Eutaw Primary School who had prepared a special presentation on the Alabama Literacy Act and its implementation at Eutaw Primary School. The Alabama Literacy Act was created to help improve reading in Alabama public schools. The goal is to ensure that students are reading on grade level by the end of the 3rd grade.

Principal Harris began her presentation with the statement, “Eutaw Primary School is the place where learning begins.” She said that the mission of Eutaw Primary School is to provide a safe, caring and quality learning environment for all students.

Ms. Harris noted that the Alabama Literacy Act, signed into law on June 10, 2019, determines that all students must read on the 3rd grade level before exiting the 3rd grade. “Commencing with the 2021-2022 school year, third grade students shall demonstrate sufficient reading skills for promotion to fourth grade.”

The Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) is administered to scholars in grades 2-8. Harris stated that any second grade student who did not score above a 448 on the ACAP assessment will have a portfolio. Any 3rd grade student who scores below a 452 on the ACAP assessment will need an alternative path for promotion.

Student Reading Improvement Plans (SRIP) are developed for any K-3 student who demonstrates a deficiency. If a consistent deficiency is found, parents are notified in writing no later than 15 days after identification.

Ms. Harris emphasized that it is important that educators are sufficiently prepared. “All educators must become experts in the Science of Reading (SOR). Educators must incorporate SOR strategies into instruction.

Eutaw Primary utilizes Reading Street as its core reading program. Spire is used for intervention.

Ms. Harris noted that after school programs and summer school programs are also available to students for learning completion and enrichment. School transportation is available for students participating in these additional programs.

Superintendent Jones presented recommendations for the assistant principal positions at Greene County High School and Robert Brown Middle School. The board approved Mrs. Janice Jeames Askew as Assistant Principal at GCHS and Dr. Rosalyn Robinson as Assistant Principal at RBMS.

In other personnel matters, the board approved the following:

Employment: Brenda Lawrence, School Nurse, Greene County School System; Sharron Martin, Literacy Coach, Robert Brown Middle School; Richard Cammon, 6th grade Social Studies Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School; MAJ James Barry Davis, James Barry, as ROTC Instructor at Greene County Career Center.

Resignations: Brandi Eubanks, 6th grade Social Studies Teacher, Robert Brown Middle School, effective January 3, 202; Dre’Mail King, Physical Education Teacher, Eutaw Primary School, effective January 13, 2022. Burina Crispin, Cook, Robert Brown Middle School, , 2022, to sub position, effective February 1, 2022; Shannon Smith, Auxiliary Teacher, Eutaw Primary School, effective January 17, 2022.

Supplemental Pay for Teresa Atkins and Mary Henderson, for assistance in CNP Program until CNP Director position is filled.

Catastrophic Leave for Jessica Lake, Janitor, Robert Brown Middle School, starting December 20, 2021, for 6-8 weeks.

The board approved the following administrative services.

* Lease Agreement with Vision Financial Group, Inc. for Clear Tough Panels and Installation for Greene County Schools.

* Agreement between Criterion Consulting and Greene County Board for Formative Administrator Evaluation Support Services.

* Agreement between EBARA and Greene County Board for Installation of 15HP Sewage Pump at Greene County High School.

* Agreement between Greene County Board and Greene County Nursing Home, for Education and Student Training.

* Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

* Bank reconciliations as submitted by Ms. Marquita Lennon, CSFO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

