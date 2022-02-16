Greene County Tigers win the 2A Area 6 Championship and Sub-Regional

By: Moses Tyree III



Greene County High Varsity Basketball Team competed in the 2A Area 6 Championship against the Francis Marion Rams on February 10, 2022. The Tigers have been defeated by the Rams twice before inthe Area Championship. The Tigers defeated the Rams with the final score being 61 – 59.

The Tigers’ lead scorer of the game was Allen Pelt with 13 points. The game was close all four quarters, but that didn’t stop the Tigers from giving it their all. In the final moments of the game with only 11.0 seconds remaining in the game, the Tigers very own Akeem Edmonds brings the ball down the court and hands it off to Allen Pelt; Pelt then finds Eddie Robinson in the paint and gives it to him to make the final basket to win the game.

Finally, during the trophy presentation of the night, several players were named Area Basketball All-Tournament. The Tigers, who are led by Coach Rodney Wesley, applauded his team by saying the whole team would receive the MVP award. The Tigers would move on to Host the Sub-Regional Tournament at Home. Greene County Tigers faced Calhoun Tigers on February 15, 2022.

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, The Tigers played against Calhoun Tigers at The Tigers Den. The Preparation for the game was outstanding; the tigers had a Tiger walk surrounded by cheerleaders, Marching Band, Faculty, Staff, and Student body. Later that evening, It was all action. The Tigers kept the lead all four quarters and finished the game 54-30. The Tigers would now move on to play in the game of the regional semifinal on Friday, February 18, 2022, against Clarke County Tigers at 1:30 pm at the Montgomery Multiplex.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

