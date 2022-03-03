As of March 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM
(according to Alabama Political Reporter)
Alabama had 1,280,351 confirmed cases of coronavirus,
(4,996) more than last week with 18,287 deaths (280) more
than last week)
Greene County had 1,853 confirmed cases, (5) more cases than last week), with 48 deaths
Sumter Co. had 2,555 cases with 45 deaths
Hale Co. had 4,669 cases with 99 deaths
Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.