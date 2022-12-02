Greene County Commission inaugurated

On Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, the newly elected Greene County Commissioners were sworn in at the William M. Branch Courthouse in front of a full house of family, friends and political followers.

Probate Judge Rolonda Wedgeworth gave a welcome and greeting. Rev. John Kennard gave a Scripture Reading from John, Chapter 1, and an invocation prayer for the occasion. Marvin Turner on the saxophone and Bruce Parris on the keyboard provided musical selections.

Each of the commissioners was sworn in by a different person. Marilyn Sanford, City Clerk of Union, Alabama, administered the oath to Garria Spencer of District 1. His wife Althenia Spencer held the Bible. Spencer is newly elected to the position held by Lester ‘Bop’ Brown until his untimely death. Lester’s daughter, LaPortia Brown, was appointed to serve out her father’s term. Garria Spencer served on the Commission for two terms in the 1990’s.

District Judge Lillie Jones-Osborne swore in Tennyson Smith, District 2 and Allen Turner, current Chair, from District 4. LaPortia Brown held the Bible for Smith and Allen Turners father held the Bible for him.

Probate Judge Rolonda Wedgeworth swore in Corey Cockrell, District 3. Cockrell’s mother held the Bible for him.

District Judge Eddie Hardaway swore in Roshanda Summerville, District 5, with her son holding the Bible.

Commissioners Smith, Cockrell, Turner and Summerville will be joining the Commission for another term.

The new Greene County Commission will meet on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM for its first meeting. At this meeting, the Commission will elect a Chair, Vice Chair and make other assignments to the commissioners.

