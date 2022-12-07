As of November 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM

(According to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 1,549,329 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(6,051) more than last report, with 20,608 deaths (50) more

than last report.



Greene County had 2,151 confirmed cases, 2 more cases than last report), with 52 deaths



Sumter Co. had 3,002 cases with 55 deaths

Hale Co. had 5,406 cases with 109 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19;

Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 5 and up.

