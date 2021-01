As of January 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 384,184 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(32,380) more than last week with 4,994 deaths (257 more than last week)

Greene County had 709 confirmed cases, (59 more cases than last week), with 20 deaths

Sumter Co. had 882 cases with 24 deaths

Hale Co. had 1,550 cases with 34 deaths

