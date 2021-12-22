As of December 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM

(according to Alabama Political Reporter)

Alabama had 858,396 confirmed cases of coronavirus,

(6,446) more than last week with 16,353 deaths (88) more

than last week)

Greene County had 1,313 confirmed cases, (2 more cases than last week), with 45 deaths

Sumter Co. had 1,412 cases with 42 deaths

Hale Co. had 3,233 cases with 89 deaths

Note: Greene County Physicians Clinic has testing and vaccination for COVID-19; Call for appointments at 205/372-3388, Ext. 142; ages 18 and up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

