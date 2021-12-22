School Board finalizes new principals’ contracts; hires Career Center Director

The Greene County Board of Education met in its regular session Monday, December 20, 2021 with three board members constituting the quorum, Leo Branch, Veronica Richardson and Carol Zippert.

In the personnel actions recommended by Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones, the board approved the employment of Ms. Brittany Harris as Principal of Eutaw Primary School as well as her one year probationary contract, effective January 1, 2022.

At its November 15, 2021 meeting, the board approved Ms. Andrea Perry as Principal of Greene County High School, effective November 1, 2021, following the resignation of former Principal Willie Simmons, and, subsequently, at Monday’s meeting, approved Perry’s one year probationary contract, effective November 1, 2021.

On the recommendation of the superintendent, the board approved the employment of Teresa Atkins as Director of the Greene County Career Center, effective January 1, 2022.

Nyesha Watson was hired as Pre-K Teacher at Eutaw Primary School for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved the voluntary transfer of Dencer Hall from Maintenance Helper to Full-Time Maintenance Employee.

The board accepted the resignation of School Nurse, Deidre Paige-Hall, effective December 31, 2021.

The following administrative items recommended by the superintendent were approved by the board.

* Service Authorization Fee Agreement between Greene County Board and Links 2 Learning, Linking Pivotal Services for Learning.

* Proposed Salary Schedule for Maintenance, School Custodial Workers, and Instructional Substitutes.

* Field Trip Request for Greene County High School, to travel to LaGrange, Georgia, April 14, 2022, for end of year success for Math Excellence.

* Greene County High School Boys Basketball Team to travel to Chattanooga, Tennessee for basketball tournament December 16-19, 2021.

Payment of all bills, claims, and payroll.

Fuel Award for the 2021-2022 school year to Pruett Oil (only bidder).

Approval of Tuesday, December 21, 2021 as alternate day for Friday June 18, 2021, relative to Juneteenth National and State Holiday. Employees were approved for a 4-day work week (summer plan) and had completed the time requirements to satisfy the week prior to the proclamation. On June 17, 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a proclamation declaring Friday, June 18, 2021 a state holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, a new federal holiday that falls on the 19th of every June.

In his abbreviated report to the board, Dr. Jones noted that positive COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County had risen to 3.8% out of 105 tested in the previous seven days. He stated that the system is prepared for online classes if the situation warrants returning to virtual instruction. “We have the technology in place; we will just have to adjust delivery of instructional plans and materials,” he said.

Jones said the system is also planning to return to virtual Town Hall Meetings to encourage our community to get vaccinated.

